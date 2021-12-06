Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $11,186,000.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,354 shares of company stock worth $529,036. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

