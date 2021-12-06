Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 11,767 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 112.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 213,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.75%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

