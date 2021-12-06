Critical Review: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) versus OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Trust and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 3 6 6 0 2.20 OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northern Trust presently has a consensus price target of $117.36, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and OP Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.30 billion 3.84 $1.21 billion $6.34 18.40 OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.95 $13.13 million $1.54 8.16

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northern Trust pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.70% 13.45% 0.86% OP Bancorp 32.82% 15.69% 1.54%

Summary

Northern Trust beats OP Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

