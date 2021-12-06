Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$32.94 on Monday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$20.94 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.64%.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,841,120. Insiders sold a total of 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906 over the last 90 days.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

