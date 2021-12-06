Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Curis stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $411.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
