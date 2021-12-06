Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Curis stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $411.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

