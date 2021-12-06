AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.39 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

