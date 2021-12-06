AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $132,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

