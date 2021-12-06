AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,300.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $44.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.