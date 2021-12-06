Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

