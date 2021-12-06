Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $2,739,457. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.68.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

