Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after buying an additional 313,081 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after buying an additional 56,887 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $202.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

