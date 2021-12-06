Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $408.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.18 and a 12-month high of $435.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.68.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

