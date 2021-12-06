Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 67,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

