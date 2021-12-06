Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,293 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK opened at $58.90 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.