AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $118,000 Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

CNRG opened at $94.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.58. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

