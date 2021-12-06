Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after purchasing an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 848.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 142,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $77.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $78.44.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.