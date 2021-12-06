Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $53.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

