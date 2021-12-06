4,686 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $197.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.