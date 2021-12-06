Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 54,052 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after buying an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 656,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,432,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,971,000 after purchasing an additional 466,728 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.14 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

