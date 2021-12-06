Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 174 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $168.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.70. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.