Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVOS opened at $1.40 on Monday. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

