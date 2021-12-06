Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf Sells 22,100 Shares

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$46,381.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,763,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,700,564.26.

David Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Wolf sold 150,800 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$316,619.68.

HTL opened at C$2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.16. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$297.27 million and a PE ratio of 87.50.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.