AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. Sells 687 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul K. Lackey, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

