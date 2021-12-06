Insider Buying: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Acquires $71,950.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Timothy Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $71,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UTZ opened at $14.30 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

