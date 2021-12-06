NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $141,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,674 shares of company stock worth $12,221,001. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $165.28 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $169.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

