Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.