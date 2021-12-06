NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 868 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Aflac by 7.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 407,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,225,000 after buying an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 52.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 69,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 90,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

