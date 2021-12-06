Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tredegar by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tredegar by 106,457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TG opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $380.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

