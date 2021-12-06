Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $93,250.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $330,588.45.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

