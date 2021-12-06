KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. KINS Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINZ. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in KINS Technology Group by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

