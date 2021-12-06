Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Decreases By 20.4%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 725,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

HTBK stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $664.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $1,912,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1,013.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 125,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

