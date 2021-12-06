Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $816.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report sales of $816.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $804.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $826.20 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $601.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $15.95 on Monday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

