OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.64 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $11,766,791 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.