249,785 Shares in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,785 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

