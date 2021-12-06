NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 842,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after buying an additional 89,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 116,097 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $343,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

