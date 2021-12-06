NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 57.5% during the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 177.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

Shares of ANTM opened at $395.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.91. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

