NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 67 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth $5,003,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $159.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.77. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $140.99 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

