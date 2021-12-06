Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 9,539 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $38.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.