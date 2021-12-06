Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 189 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVR by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,480.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,885.00 and a 52-week high of $5,620.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,048.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,009.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

