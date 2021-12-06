Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

