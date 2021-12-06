Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.46 and a 1 year high of $111.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.56.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

