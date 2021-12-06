Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 66 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Saia were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1,380.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

SAIA stock opened at $318.67 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.93.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

