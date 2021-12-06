Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ball were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

