Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 79,131 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the period.

USO stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

