Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 6,755 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

