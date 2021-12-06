Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.65.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $450.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.25.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,555 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,759. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

