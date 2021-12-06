Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,268,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 26,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $619.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $646.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.71.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

