Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 435 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 59.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,863.00 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,941.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,790.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,627.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,733.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.