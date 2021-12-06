Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 924,422 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 254,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period.

PSLV opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

