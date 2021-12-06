Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572 over the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $760.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

